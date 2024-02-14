We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Flowserve (FLS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, reflecting a decline of 3.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.14 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Flowserve metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Gross sales- FPD' will reach $799.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Sales- FCD' will reach $334.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment operating income- FCD Adjusted' will likely reach $50.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.10 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment operating income- FPD Adjusted' of $107.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $90.70 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Flowserve here>>>
Flowserve shares have witnessed a change of +2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FLS is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>