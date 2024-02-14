Stay Ahead of the Game With Toll Brothers (TOL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Toll Brothers (
TOL Quick Quote TOL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.87 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Toll Brothers metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Home Sales' will reach $1.84 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Land sales' will reach $31.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Closed/Delivered - Units' will reach 1,834. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,826.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog - Units' will likely reach 6,658. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,733.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit)' of $992.76. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $958.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net contracts - Units' should arrive at 1,964. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,461 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Average Backlog Price' to reach $1,030.00. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,110.20.
Analysts expect 'Number of Selling Communities' to come in at 378. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 328.
The consensus estimate for 'Backlog - Value' stands at $6.82 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Margin- Home sales' reaching $482.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $448.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Toll Brothers here>>> Shares of Toll Brothers have remained unchanged over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TOL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Toll Brothers (TOL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.87 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Toll Brothers metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Home Sales' will reach $1.84 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Land sales' will reach $31.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Closed/Delivered - Units' will reach 1,834. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,826.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog - Units' will likely reach 6,658. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,733.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit)' of $992.76. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $958.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net contracts - Units' should arrive at 1,964. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,461 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Average Backlog Price' to reach $1,030.00. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,110.20.
Analysts expect 'Number of Selling Communities' to come in at 378. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 328.
The consensus estimate for 'Backlog - Value' stands at $6.82 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Margin- Home sales' reaching $482.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $448.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Toll Brothers here>>>
Shares of Toll Brothers have remained unchanged over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TOL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>