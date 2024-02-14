We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Middleby (MIDD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Middleby (MIDD - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.02 billion, down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Middleby metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Commercial Foodservice' will reach $635.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Residential Kitchen' will reach $194.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Food Processing' of $188.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income (loss) from operations- Commercial Foodservice' will likely reach $154.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $159.02 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income (loss) from operations- Food Processing' reaching $42.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.59 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Income (loss) from operations- Residential Kitchen' stands at $17.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.14 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Middleby have returned +2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Currently, MIDD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.