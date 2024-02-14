Back to top

Company News for Feb 14, 2024

  • Shares of Zoetis Inc. ((ZTS - Free Report) ) tumbled 6.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share.
  • Marriott International, Inc.’s ((MAR - Free Report) ) shares declined 6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $6.1 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.3 billion.
  • Shares of Ecolab Inc. ((ECL - Free Report) ) surged 9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 per share.
  • Hasbro, Inc.’s ((HAS - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.38, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share.

