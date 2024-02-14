Back to top

Charles River (CRL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Charles River Laboratories (CRL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, down 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.46, compared to $2.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $985.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39, the EPS surprise was +2.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Charles River performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Research Models and Services: $195.78 million compared to the $186.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Discovery and safety assessment: $625.79 million versus $619.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing support: $191.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $180.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.
  • Revenues- Services: $838 million versus $827.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.
  • Revenues- Products: $175.47 million versus $163.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change.
  • Operating income- Research Models and Services Non-GAAP: $45.20 million compared to the $40.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Unallocated Corporate Overhead: -$65.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$51.03 million.
  • Operating income- Manufacturing support - Non-GAAP: $48.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.56 million.
  • Operating income- Discovery and safety assessment - Non-GAAP: $162.56 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $160.43 million.
Shares of Charles River have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

