Image: Bigstock
Martin Marietta (MLM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Martin Marietta (MLM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.61 billion, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.63, compared to $3.04 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion, representing a surprise of -2.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.96.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Martin Marietta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Shipments - Cement tons: 900 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 975.77 KTon.
- Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton): 20.22 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.45 $/Ton.
- Average unit sales price by product line - Cement (per ton): 179.14 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 179.07 $/Ton.
- Total Shipments - Aggregates tons: 46,600 KTon compared to the 51,008.11 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards: 1,500 KCuYd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,572 KCuYd.
- Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving: $228.40 million compared to the $216.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Building Materials- Ready Mixed Concrete: $232.80 million versus $249.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
- Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties: $76 million compared to the $69.27 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates: $1.02 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change.
- Total Revenues- Building Materials- Cement: $160.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $176.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
- Total Revenues- Building Materials- Interproduct sales: -$111.10 million versus -$101.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change.
- Total Revenues- Total Building Materials: $1.53 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
Shares of Martin Marietta have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.