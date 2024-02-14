Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lithia Motors (LAD) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Lithia Motors (
LAD Quick Quote LAD - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.67 billion, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.24, compared to $9.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.74 billion, representing a surprise of -0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.11.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Lithia Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Unit Sales - New vehicle - Retail: 80,596 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 80,144. Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail: $28,913 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28,387.84. Unit Sales - Used vehicle - Retail: 78,424 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 82,492. Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail: $49,318 compared to the $47,217.07 average estimate based on three analysts. Fleet and other: $39.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $176.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -68.5%. Finance and insurance: $331.50 million compared to the $319.60 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. Used vehicle wholesale: $242.90 million versus $318.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.7% change. Used vehicle retail: $2.27 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Service, body and parts: $818.30 million versus $817.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. New vehicle: $3.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%. Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Service, Body and Parts: $723.50 million versus $703.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Finance and Insurance: $309 million versus $288.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Lithia Motors here>>>
Shares of Lithia Motors have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lithia Motors (LAD) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2023, Lithia Motors (LAD - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.67 billion, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.24, compared to $9.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.74 billion, representing a surprise of -0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.11.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Lithia Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Lithia Motors here>>>
- Unit Sales - New vehicle - Retail: 80,596 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 80,144.
- Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail: $28,913 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28,387.84.
- Unit Sales - Used vehicle - Retail: 78,424 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 82,492.
- Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail: $49,318 compared to the $47,217.07 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Fleet and other: $39.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $176.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -68.5%.
- Finance and insurance: $331.50 million compared to the $319.60 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
- Used vehicle wholesale: $242.90 million versus $318.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.7% change.
- Used vehicle retail: $2.27 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
- Service, body and parts: $818.30 million versus $817.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.
- New vehicle: $3.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.
- Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Service, Body and Parts: $723.50 million versus $703.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Finance and Insurance: $309 million versus $288.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Lithia Motors have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.