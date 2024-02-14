Back to top

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) reported revenue of $658 million, down 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $623.85 million, representing a surprise of +5.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Louisiana-Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Oriented Strand Board: $272 million compared to the $242.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- South America: $52 million versus $52.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
  • Net Sales- Siding: $332 million versus $326.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14% change.
Shares of Louisiana-Pacific have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

