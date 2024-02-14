Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Global Payments (GPN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Global Payments (GPN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.19 billion, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.65, compared to $2.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion, representing a surprise of +0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.63.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Global Payments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.67 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.5% year over year.
  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $530.65 million versus $529.11 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.
  • Non-Gaap Revenues- Intersegment Elimination: -$14.89 million versus -$15.47 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.6% change.
  • Revenues- Issuer Solutions: $629.67 million versus $595.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Revenues- Merchant Solutions: $1.82 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.1% year over year.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Corporate: -$69.84 million compared to the -$76.32 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Issuer Solutions: $251 million versus $249.08 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap Operating Income- Merchant Solutions: $797.35 million versus $817.14 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Global Payments here>>>

Shares of Global Payments have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Global Payments Inc. (GPN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise