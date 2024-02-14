Back to top

Owens Corning (OC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.3 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.21, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.82, the EPS surprise was +13.83%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Owens Corning performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Insulation: $931 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $903.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Net Sales- Composites: $514 million compared to the $536.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Roofing: $928 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $857.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
  • EBIT- Composites: $26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.08 million.
  • EBIT- Roofing: $284 million compared to the $231.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • EBIT- Insulation: $150 million versus $140.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Owens Corning have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

