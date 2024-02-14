Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ryder (R) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ryder (
R Quick Quote R - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.02 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.95, compared to $3.89 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.75, the EPS surprise was +7.27%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ryder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions: $1.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%. Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $324 million compared to the $325.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions: $972 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $900.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions: $1.48 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%. Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other: $167 million versus $169.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change. Revenues- Eliminations: -$202 million compared to the -$212.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental: $279 million compared to the $301.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.8% year over year. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Choice Lease: $825 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $793.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%. Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services and ChoiceLease liability insurance: $210 million versus $224.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.4% change. Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $324 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $452.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29%. Earnings from before income taxes- Fleet Management Solutions: $134 million compared to the $166.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Ryder have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
