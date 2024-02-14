Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Avantor, Inc. (AVTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.72 billion, down 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion, representing a surprise of +1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Avantor, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Revenue Growth - Total: -4.8% compared to the -6.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Europe: -6.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -5%.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Americas: -3.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -6.6%.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - AMEA: -3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -9.7%.
  • Net Sales- AMEA: $124.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $110.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
  • Net Sales- Europe: $603.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $607.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $994.80 million versus $975.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Avantor, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Avantor, Inc. have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

