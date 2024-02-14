Back to top

Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.07, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of -3.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Generac Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Domestic: $891.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $906.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $190.11 million versus $185.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.3% change.
  • Revenue- Residential products: $580.39 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $605.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
  • Revenue- Other: $120.36 million compared to the $120.88 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial & industrial products: $362.92 million compared to the $371.57 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.
Shares of Generac Holdings have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

