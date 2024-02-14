Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) reported $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19%. EPS of $2.05 for the same period compares to $2.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76, the EPS surprise was +16.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Taylor Morrison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog units at end of period: 5,289 compared to the 5,458 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average sales price of homes closed: $607 thousand compared to the $615.21 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Homes Closed: 3,190 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,950.
  • Net sales orders: 2,361 compared to the 2,290 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Home closings: $1.94 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.5% change.
  • Revenue- Financial services revenue: $43.20 million compared to the $37.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Amenity and other revenue: $9.50 million compared to the $7.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Taylor Morrison here>>>

Shares of Taylor Morrison have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise