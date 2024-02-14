We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC - Free Report) reported $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19%. EPS of $2.05 for the same period compares to $2.93 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76, the EPS surprise was +16.48%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Taylor Morrison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Backlog units at end of period: 5,289 compared to the 5,458 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average sales price of homes closed: $607 thousand compared to the $615.21 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Homes Closed: 3,190 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,950.
- Net sales orders: 2,361 compared to the 2,290 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Home closings: $1.94 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.5% change.
- Revenue- Financial services revenue: $43.20 million compared to the $37.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Amenity and other revenue: $9.50 million compared to the $7.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Taylor Morrison have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.