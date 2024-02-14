Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sunoco LP (SUN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) reported $5.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. EPS of -$1.50 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.61 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was -248.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sunoco LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Motor fuel profit cents per gallon: 12.3 cents compared to the 14.21 cents average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Motor fuel gallons sold: 2,202 Mgal compared to the 1,948.61 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Motor fuel sales: $5.51 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
  • Revenues- Lease income: $38 million compared to the $38.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Non-motor fuel sales: $97 million versus $102.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
Shares of Sunoco LP have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

