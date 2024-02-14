Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Wabtec (WAB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB - Free Report) reported $2.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $1.54 for the same period compares to $1.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57, the EPS surprise was -1.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wabtec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales to external customers- Transit Segment: $728 million versus $700.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.
  • Sales to external customers- Freight Segment: $1.80 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
  • Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment: $347 million versus $349.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment: $108 million versus $103.05 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment: $246 million compared to the $281.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment: $86 million compared to the $89.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Wabtec have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

