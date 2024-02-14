Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About CME (CME) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, CME Group (
CME Quick Quote CME - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.44 billion, up 19.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.37, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX): 25,513 thousand compared to the 24,699.8 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.49 versus $0.50 estimated by five analysts on average. Average rate per contract - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.62 compared to the $0.60 average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.81 compared to the $0.77 average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX): $1.34 versus $1.30 estimated by five analysts on average. Average rate per contract - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX): $1.36 versus $1.34 estimated by five analysts on average. Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX): 609 thousand compared to the 592.5 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract (including NYMEX and COMEX): $0.68 versus $0.67 estimated by five analysts on average. Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX): 13,348 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 12,751.66 thousand. Revenues- Other: $87.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $85.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%. Revenues- Market data and information services: $167.20 million compared to the $165.87 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees: $1.18 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.
Shares of CME have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
