CNH (CNHI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CNH Industrial (CNHI - Free Report) reported $6.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +2.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $4.95 billion versus $5.32 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction: $1.07 billion versus $1.03 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
  • Revenues- Net Sales: $6.02 billion compared to the $6.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities: $6.07 billion versus $6.37 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.
  • Revenues- Finance, interest and other income: $774 million compared to the $665.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31% year over year.
  • Revenues- Financial Services: $768 million versus $680.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.1% change.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.44 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $669 million compared to the $688.40 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction: $62 million versus $54.34 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$35 million versus -$63.71 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities: $696 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $680.25 million.
Shares of CNH have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

