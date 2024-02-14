Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wisdom Tree (WT) January AUM Rises Sequentially on Net Inflows

Read MoreHide Full Article

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported total assets under management (AUM) of $100.28 billion as of Jan 31, 2024, which reflected a marginal increase from the prior-month level. The rise was primarily due the impact of total net inflows.

WT, during January, recorded inflows of $397 million, $447 million, $152 million, $59 million and $9 million from the U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, cryptocurrency and alternatives, respectively.

These inflows were partially offset by outflows from commodity and currency, leveraged and inverse strategies as well as fixed income of $443 million, $12 million and $342 million, respectively.

The company’s strong organic growth profile, along with a solid AUM balance, is likely to aid its top line in the near term. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.

Over the past six months, shares of WisdomTree have risen 4.7% compared with 16.6% growth of the industry.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, WisdomTree carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) reported AUM of $165.5 billion for January 2024. This reflected a 1% decline from $166.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of January, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM was down 2% from the December level to nearly $30 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.2 billion decreased 4.4%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM dipped 1.7% to $16.5 billion. Nonetheless, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 1.3% to $12.8 billion.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential decline of nearly 1% in its preliminary AUM balance for January 2024. The company reported a month-end AUM of $171.1 billion, which reflected a dip from the Dec 31, 2023, level of $172.3 billion.

The company offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) - free report >>

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) - free report >>

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) - free report >>

Published in

finance