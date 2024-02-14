Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Williams Companies (WMB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say (revised)

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB - Free Report) reported $2.784 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 100%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -100.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +2.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Williams Companies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • West - NGL equity sales: 14 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 18.23 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Northeast G&P - Gathering volumes: 4.37 Bcf/D compared to the 4.53 Bcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.
  • West - Gathering volumes: 6.03 Bcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.25 Bcf/D.
  • West - NGL production: 99 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 56.93 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.
  • West - Plant inlet natural gas volumes: 1.63 Bcf/D versus 1.18 Bcf/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Northeast G&P - NGL production: 133 Bcf/D compared to the 136.7 Bcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Northeast G&P - Plant inlet natural gas volumes: 1.93 Bcf/D versus 1.78 Bcf/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Northeast G&P - NGL equity sales: 1 Bcf/D versus 1.01 Bcf/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Service revenues - commodity consideration: $38 million versus $55.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Product sales: $621 million compared to the $856.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Service revenues: $1.81 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Northeast G&P: $485 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $493.35 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) here>>>

Shares of Williams Companies have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

(NOTE: This article has been revised to correct a mistake. The original version, pulbished earlier today, February 14, 2024, should not be relied upon.)


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings