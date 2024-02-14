Back to top

Waste Connections (WCN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Waste Connections (WCN - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.04 billion, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the EPS surprise was +2.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Waste Connections performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Canada: $256.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $251.69 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- Southern: $414.74 million compared to the $425.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- Central: $358.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $368.15 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- Eastern: $354.57 million versus $371.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- Western: $422.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $510.13 million.
  • Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal: $56.10 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $60.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Revenues- Waste Management- Total: $2.04 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other: $48.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $51.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Collection: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Intercompany: -$288.75 million compared to the -$286.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer: $393.09 million compared to the $534.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Revenue Breakdown- Solid Waste Recycling: $39.85 million versus $30.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +56.1% change.
Shares of Waste Connections have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

