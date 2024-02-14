We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) reached $18.27, with a -0.76% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.3%.
The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 5.4% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Armour Residential REIT in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.90, indicating a 33.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.2 million, up 131.37% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Armour Residential REIT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Armour Residential REIT has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.79 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.09.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.