Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
The most recent trading session ended with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) standing at $9.73, reflecting a +1.99% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.3%.
Shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet have depreciated by 7.83% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 23, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.03, signifying a 107.14% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.25 billion, down 6.89% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.22% downward. Right now, Warner Bros. Discovery possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.