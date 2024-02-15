Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, NMI Holdings (NMIH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

NMI Holdings (NMIH - Free Report) reported $151.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%. EPS of $1.01 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $150.03 million, representing a surprise of +0.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NMI Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Insurance in force (IIF): $197.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.85 billion.
  • Risk in force(RIF): $51.80 billion compared to the $54.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Combined ratio: 28.5% compared to the 30.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Loss ratio: 6.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.6%.
  • Expense Ratio: 22.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 23.2%.
  • Net investment income: $18.25 million versus $17.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.8% change.
  • Net Premiums Earned: $132.94 million compared to the $131.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.
  • Other Revenues: $0.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for NMI Holdings here>>>

Shares of NMI Holdings have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise