Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Tyler Technologies (TYL - Free Report) reported $480.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $1.89 for the same period compares to $1.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $483.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86, the EPS surprise was +1.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tyler Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscriptions: $286.07 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $292.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $61.50 million compared to the $61.87 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Hardware and other: $8.23 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $117.51 million compared to the $113.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Software licenses and royalties: $7.63 million compared to the $8.36 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Hardware and other: $6.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.90 million.
  • Gross profit- Software licenses and royalties: $2.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.74 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tyler Technologies here>>>

Shares of Tyler Technologies have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

