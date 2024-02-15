Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Albemarle (ALB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) reported $2.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.1%. EPS of $1.85 for the same period compares to $8.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was +86.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albemarle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Energy Storage: $1.68 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion.
  • Net Sales- Ketjen: $341.45 million compared to the $295.98 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Sales- Specialties: $339.62 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $341.71 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$37.83 million compared to the -$58.39 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialties: $29.84 million compared to the $39.65 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Storage: -$338.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $210.07 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Ketjen: $31.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.04 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Albemarle here>>>

Shares of Albemarle have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Albemarle Corporation (ALB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise