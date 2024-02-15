Back to top

HubSpot (HUBS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, HubSpot (HUBS - Free Report) reported revenue of $581.91 million, up 23.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $557.48 million, representing a surprise of +4.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HubSpot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Customers: 205,091 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 202,718.
  • Average Subscription Revenue per Customer: $11,365 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11,143.74.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $570.23 million compared to the $545.58 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other: $11.69 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription: $499.82 million versus $470.49 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.
Shares of HubSpot have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

