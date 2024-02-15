Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Monarch Casino (MCRI) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Monarch Casino (MCRI - Free Report) reported revenue of $128.19 million, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04, the EPS surprise was -10.58%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Monarch Casino performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $5.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%.
  • Revenues- Hotel: $16.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $32.82 million versus $29.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Revenues- Casino: $72.71 million compared to the $68.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
Shares of Monarch Casino have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

