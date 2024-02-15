Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Wyndham (WH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Wyndham Hotels (WH - Free Report) reported revenue of $321 million, down 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $317.24 million, representing a surprise of +1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wyndham performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Rooms: 871,800 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 871,583.
  • Total RevPAR: $38.90 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.33.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees: $117 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $125.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty: $133 million versus $124.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- License and other fees: $29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Other: $38 million versus $34.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Management and other fees: $3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
Shares of Wyndham have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

