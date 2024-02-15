We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Wyndham (WH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Wyndham Hotels (WH - Free Report) reported revenue of $321 million, down 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $317.24 million, representing a surprise of +1.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wyndham performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Rooms: 871,800 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 871,583.
- Total RevPAR: $38.90 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.33.
- Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees: $117 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $125.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
- Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty: $133 million versus $124.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
- Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- License and other fees: $29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
- Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Other: $38 million versus $34.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
- Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Management and other fees: $3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
Shares of Wyndham have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.