AppLovin (APP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, AppLovin (APP - Free Report) reported revenue of $953.26 million, up 35.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $922.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +40.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AppLovin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Revenue Per Monthly Active Payer: $47 versus $51.40 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Monthly Active Payers: 1.8 million compared to the 1.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Apps: $376.77 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $374.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
  • Revenue- Software Platform: $576.49 million versus $549.37 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +88.3% change.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps: $56.15 million compared to the $60.72 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Software Platform: $420.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $370.81 million.
Shares of AppLovin have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

