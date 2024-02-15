Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) reported $20.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.59 billion, representing a surprise of -12.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Energy Transfer LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Midstream - Gathered volumes: 20,322 BBtu/D compared to the 20,440.99 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes: 552 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 541.25 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.
  • NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL fractionation volumes: 1137 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1059.1 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.
  • NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes: 2162 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2208.09 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage: $242 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $287.42 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage: $541 million versus $535.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil transportation and services: $775 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $653.90 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services: $1.04 billion compared to the $966.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream: $674 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $724.17 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Energy Transfer LP here>>>

Shares of Energy Transfer LP have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Energy Transfer LP (ET) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise