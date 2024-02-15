Altice USA, Inc. (
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) reported $2.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of -$0.26 for the same period compares to -$0.43 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was -471.43%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Altice USA, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Residential Unique Customer Relationships - Total: 4,363.1 thousand versus 4,382.93 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- SMB Unique Customer Relationships - Total: 380.3 thousand versus 379.94 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Pay TV / Video Subscribers - Total Residential Customers: 2,172.4 thousand compared to the 2,181.03 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Broadband Subscribers - Total Residential Customers: 4,169 thousand compared to the 4,173.1 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Video: $750.45 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $747.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
- Revenue- Broadband- Total: $939.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $933.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
- Revenue- Telephony- Total: $72.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $72.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%.
- Revenue- Residential: $1.79 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
- Revenue- News and Advertising: $128.06 million compared to the $135.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Other- Total: $15.51 million versus $12.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +459.2% change.
- Revenue- Mobile- Total: $23.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.
- Revenue- Business services and wholesale- Total: $371.95 million compared to the $362.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
Shares of Altice USA, Inc. have returned -18.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.