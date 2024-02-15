Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Byline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) is a company which explores and produces crude oil, bitumen and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.9% downward over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) is the bank holding company for FinWise Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.8% downward over the last 60 days.

