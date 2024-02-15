Back to top

Schwab (SCHW) Reports Fall in January Net New Assets Balance

Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) has reported its monthly activity report for January 2024. The company’s core net new assets of $17.2 billion declined 60% from the previous month’s level and 52% from the prior-year month’s figure.

Schwab’s total client assets in November 2023 were $8.52 trillion, relatively stable with the December 2023 level and up 14% from January 2023. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $4.36 trillion, marginally up from the prior month and up 13% year over year.

Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $443.7 billion in January declined 1% from the December 2023 level and 13% year over year. Average margin balances were $61.4 billion, down 2% from the previous month’s level but up 2% on a year-over-year basis. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $95.6 billion in January, in line with last month’s actuals but down 22% from January 2023.

The company opened 366,000 new brokerage accounts in January 2024, up 8% sequentially and 6% from the year-earlier month’s figure.

Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 35.02 million at the end of January 2024, which was up 1% on a sequential basis and 3% from the year-ago month’s figures. Client banking accounts were 1.86 million, up 1% sequentially and 7% from the January 2023 figure. The number of workplace plan participant accounts was unchanged from the prior month’s level and up 8% year over year to 5.23 million.

Competitive Landscape

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for January 2024. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and year-over-year basis.

IBKR’s total client DARTs for the month were 2,201,000, which increased 12% from December 2023 and 11% year over year.

Another brokerage firm, LPL Financial (LPLA - Free Report) , is expected to come out with its monthly activity report soon.

Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), while LPLA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).


