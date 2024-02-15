We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Clean Harbors (CLH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share, indicating an increase of 16.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.35 billion, representing an increase of 5.9% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Clean Harbors metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Direct Revenues- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions' will reach $230.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Direct Revenues- Environmental Services' should come in at $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions' of $46.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54.28 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Environmental Services' stands at $273.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $239.42 million.
