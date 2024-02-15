We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Host Hotels (HST) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Host Hotels (HST - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.3 billion, increasing 2.9% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Host Hotels metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Room' to come in at $782.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should come in at $111.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.1% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Food and beverage' at $388.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'RevPAR' will reach $200.41. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $196.82 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Average room rate' stands at $291.25. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $299.58 in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Rooms' will reach 41,031. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 42,209.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average occupancy rate' should arrive at 68.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $172.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $166 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Host Hotels here>>>
Host Hotels shares have witnessed a change of -1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HST is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>