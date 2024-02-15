We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Nordson (NDSN) Q1 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Nordson (NDSN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $630.2 million, increasing 3.2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nordson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Industrial Precision Solutions' will likely reach $341.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Advanced Technology Solutions' to reach $131.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -56% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions' should come in at $22.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.35 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions' should arrive at $110.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $102.32 million.
Nordson shares have witnessed a change of +5.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NDSN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>