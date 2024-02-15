We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Analysts on Wall Street project that Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 34.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.15 billion, declining 3.6% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Marriott Vacations Worldwide metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Cost reimbursements' at $359.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental' should arrive at $118.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Management and exchange' will likely reach $209.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Sales of vacation ownership products' to come in at $364.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.9% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Financing' reaching $82.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
