Compared to Estimates, Crocs (CROX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Crocs (CROX - Free Report) reported revenue of $960.1 million, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.58, compared to $2.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $958.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.38, the EPS surprise was +8.40%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crocs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic revenues- North America: $471.28 million versus $482.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
  • Revenues- Crocs Brand: $732.46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $723.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Revenues- HEYDUDE Brand: $227.64 million compared to the $226.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.5% year over year.
  • Revenues By Channel- HEYDUDE Brand-Wholesale: $103.75 million compared to the $94.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues By Channel- HEYDUDE Brand-Direct-to-Consumer: $123.89 million versus $129.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Crocs have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

