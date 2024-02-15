Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Genuine Parts (GPC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Genuine Parts (GPC - Free Report) reported $5.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $2.26 for the same period compares to $2.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.63 billion, representing a surprise of -0.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Genuine Parts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Automotive: $3.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $2.13 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Industrial: $274.67 million compared to the $248.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit- Automotive: $259.11 million versus $299.31 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Genuine Parts here>>>

Shares of Genuine Parts have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise