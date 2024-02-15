Back to top

Materion (MTRN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Materion (MTRN - Free Report) reported revenue of $421.04 million, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $420.45 million, representing a surprise of +0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Materion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)- Performance Materials: $186 million compared to the $172.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)- Electronic Materials: $77.70 million compared to the $82.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Special Items- Precision Optics: $3.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.80 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Special Items- Performance Materials: $46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.55 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Special Items- Electronic Materials: $11 million versus $16.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)- Precision Optics: $26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.05 million.
Shares of Materion have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

