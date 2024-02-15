Back to top

Yeti (YETI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Yeti (YETI - Free Report) reported revenue of $519.79 million, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $538.21 million, representing a surprise of -3.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yeti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $434.36 million compared to the $458.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Geographic Revenues- International: $85.44 million compared to the $81.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment: $165 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $186.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.4%.
  • Net Sales by Category- Drinkware: $346 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $341.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
  • Net Sales by Category- Other: $8.79 million versus $9.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale: $174.93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer: $344.86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $362.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Yeti here>>>

Shares of Yeti have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

