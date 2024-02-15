Back to top

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, NuStar Energy L.P. (NS - Free Report) reported revenue of $451.69 million, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +24.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $362.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +42.31%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NuStar Energy L.P. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pipelines - Throughput: 1,917,775 BBL/D compared to the 2,059,477 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Storage - Throughput: 489,206 BBL/D compared to the 553,054.6 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Pipeline - Refined products and ammonia pipelines throughput: 617,909 BBL/D versus 621,273.1 BBL/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Pipeline - Crude oil pipelines throughput: 1,299,866 BBL/D compared to the 1,438,204 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Storage- Storage terminal revenues: $54.06 million versus $50.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Storage- Total revenues: $85.53 million compared to the $72.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Pipeline- Throughput and other revenues: $228.62 million compared to the $212.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Storage- Throughput terminal revenues: $31.47 million compared to the $22.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Storage: $26.28 million compared to the $31.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Pipeline: $129.57 million compared to the $135.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Fuels Marketing: $11.69 million versus $22.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for NuStar Energy L.P. here>>>

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. have returned +23.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

