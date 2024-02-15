CBRE (CBRE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, CBRE Group (
CBRE Quick Quote CBRE - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.95 billion, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +14.05%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CBRE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total revenue- Real Estate Investments: $262 million compared to the $257.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year. Net revenue: $5.19 billion compared to the $4.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year. Net revenue- Advisory Services: $2.57 billion versus $2.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Global Workplace Solutions: $3.74 billion compared to the $3.54 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.8% year over year. Revenue- Corporate, Other and Eliminations: -$6 million versus -$3.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +79.7% change. Net revenue- Advisory leasing: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services: $23.20 million compared to the $20.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.2% year over year. Net revenue- Global Workplace Solutions: $2.36 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year. Total revenue- Global Workplace Solutions: $6.10 billion compared to the $6 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year. Total revenue- Advisory Services: $2.59 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year. Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue: $3.76 billion versus $3.59 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Advisory Services: $501.60 million compared to the $434.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of CBRE have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
