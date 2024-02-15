Back to top

West Pharmaceutical (WST) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, West Pharmaceutical Services (WST - Free Report) reported revenue of $732 million, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.83, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $738.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78, the EPS surprise was +2.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how West Pharmaceutical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Change in Organic Revenue: 1.4% versus 2.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Contract-Manufactured Products: $138.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $132.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
  • Net Sales- Proprietary Products: $593.70 million compared to the $604.89 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Proprietary Products: $253.40 million compared to the $249.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Contract-Manufactured Products: $24.70 million versus $22.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of West Pharmaceutical have returned +20.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

