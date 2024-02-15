Back to top

Image: Bigstock

UGI (UGI) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, UGI (UGI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. UGI recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of UGI have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that UGI could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at UGI's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch UGI for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UGI Corporation (UGI) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today