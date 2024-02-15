Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 15, 2024

  • Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI - Free Report) soared 11.3% on AI positivity and almost led the gains made by the Russell 200 in the session.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc.’s (COIN - Free Report) shares soared 14.2% after the market value of Bitcoin crossed the $1 trillion mark for the first time since November 2021.
  • Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) slid 5.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $6.86 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.97 billion.
  • PepsiCo, Inc.’s (PEP - Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on consumer staples becoming the worst-hit sector of the day.

