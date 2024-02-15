Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Shake Shack (SHAK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Shake Shack (SHAK - Free Report) reported revenue of $286.24 million, up 20% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to -$0.06 in the year-ago quarter.


