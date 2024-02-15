Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Integer (ITGR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Integer (ITGR - Free Report) reported $413.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $1.39 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $412.05 million, representing a surprise of +0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Integer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Non-Medical: $9.09 million compared to the $13.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Medical Sales: $413.15 million compared to the $394.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- IMC - Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics & Portable Medical: $28.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Revenue- IMC - Cardio & Vascular: $222.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.
  • Revenue- IMC - Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation: $152.81 million compared to the $162.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Integer here>>>

Shares of Integer have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise