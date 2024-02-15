Back to top

Compared to Estimates, HanesBrands (HBI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

HanesBrands (HBI - Free Report) reported $1.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion, representing a surprise of -4.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HanesBrands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Innerwear: $533.58 million compared to the $524.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Activewear: $285.82 million compared to the $329.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other: $40.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $67.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -48.4%.
  • Net Sales- International: $436.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $441.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.
Shares of HanesBrands have returned +19.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

